Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 132.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

