Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 3,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,937,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $361.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

