Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.45. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 23,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,797.50. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

Featured Stories

