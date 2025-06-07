Joule Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Roku Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 80.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $45,904.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,343.90. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,615. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

