Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.