JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,686,000 after acquiring an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.67 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

