Joule Financial LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,994,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.