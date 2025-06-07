Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

