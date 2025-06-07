First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.