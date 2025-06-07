Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Has $29 Million Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 4.34% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WINN opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.22. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

