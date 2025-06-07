First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

