Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 11.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $114,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Persium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 304,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

