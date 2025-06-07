Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 62,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after buying an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 265,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 16.9%

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

