Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

