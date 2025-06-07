Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 52,543,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 73,017,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.