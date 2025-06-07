Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Principia Wealth Advisory LLC

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,231 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

