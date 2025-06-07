Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $40.50 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

