Gold Stocks To Follow Now – June 6th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Coca-Cola, First Majestic Silver, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining or production of gold. They offer investors indirect exposure to gold prices, with returns driven both by movements in the gold market and by company-specific factors like production costs and operational performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,575,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292,039. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 6,623,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,375. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 3,791,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,744,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $306.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

AG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,441. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

