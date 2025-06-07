OLIO Financial Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VWO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.