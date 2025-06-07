Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $80.87 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.19.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

