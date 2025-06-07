Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 291,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund accounts for 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.57% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

