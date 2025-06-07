AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $10,030,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,398 shares of company stock worth $45,676,997. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,718.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,760.00 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,693.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,487.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

