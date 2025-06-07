Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 2,318,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,944,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on SERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,150. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $455,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

