ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.29. 4,966,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 9,737,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get ADT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $372,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,788,526.82. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.