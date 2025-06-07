Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after acquiring an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $205.52.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.