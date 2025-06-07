City State Bank Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

