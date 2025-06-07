Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%
ZTR stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
