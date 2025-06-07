Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

ZTR stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

