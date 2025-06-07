Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,515.04. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

