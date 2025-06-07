Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Mehri Shadman Sells 16,287 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Under Armour Stock Up 2.8%
UA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.55. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
