Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Sells 11,944 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 11,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $140,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,216,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,974.42. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 43,997 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $513,444.99.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Christopher Harborne sold 6,766 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $77,809.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Christopher Harborne sold 17,740 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $204,187.40.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

ISSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Singular Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

