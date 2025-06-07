Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $107,916.48 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,605.04. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $81,280,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $51,061,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

