Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $81,764.54 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $81,764.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,594.83. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leena Mansharamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Five9 by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

