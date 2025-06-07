ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone Sells 22,048 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 22,048 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $122,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 634,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,652.60. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,448 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $13,439.52.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,692 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $25,993.68.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 7,316 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $40,969.60.

On Monday, June 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,051 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $22,847.64.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in ON24 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ON24 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.