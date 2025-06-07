First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 230 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after acquiring an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

