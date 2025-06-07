Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,564,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1%

Ecolab stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

