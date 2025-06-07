Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of MO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $61.26.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.