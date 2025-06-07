StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 112,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 4.2% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 100,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

