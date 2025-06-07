First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AZN stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
