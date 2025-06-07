First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

