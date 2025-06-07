Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $167,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $175.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

