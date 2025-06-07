Ridgeline Wealth LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

