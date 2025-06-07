Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,713 shares of company stock valued at $154,267,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,466.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,383.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,337.14. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.36.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

