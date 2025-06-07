Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $60.65 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.88.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

