Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 132 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $139.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

