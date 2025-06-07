Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.6%

FBP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

