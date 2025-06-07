GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

