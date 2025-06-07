Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PG&E by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in PG&E by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. PG&E’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

