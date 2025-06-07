Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.5%

LAND opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -224.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land

In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

