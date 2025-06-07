Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.5%
LAND opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.36.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -224.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land
In other Gladstone Land news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.