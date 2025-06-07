4,262 Shares in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR) Bought by Principia Wealth Advisory LLC

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNR. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 508,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $657,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGNR opened at $32.49 on Friday. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Profile

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

