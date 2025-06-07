Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

