iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) is Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises 3.9% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

